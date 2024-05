The scene in the courtroom when Trump's verdict was announced The once and would-be president is now a convicted felon. Former President Trump has been convicted of of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

Law The scene in the courtroom when Trump's verdict was announced ANDREA BERNSTEIN ON TRUMP VERDICT Listen · 5:39 5:39 The once and would-be president is now a convicted felon. Former President Trump has been convicted of of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor