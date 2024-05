NYU law professor on what she'll be paying attention to ahead of Trump's sentencing NYU Law School professor Melissa Murray and co-author of The Trump Indictments: The Historic Charging Documents with Commentary talks with NPR's Scott Detrow about Trump's hush money trial verdict.

Law NYU law professor on what she'll be paying attention to ahead of Trump's sentencing NYU law professor on what she'll be paying attention to ahead of Trump's sentencing Audio will be available later today. NYU Law School professor Melissa Murray and co-author of The Trump Indictments: The Historic Charging Documents with Commentary talks with NPR's Scott Detrow about Trump's hush money trial verdict. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor