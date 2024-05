Trump verdict sets tone for upcoming political events Former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to influence the 2016 election. Here's the political reaction to the verdict and how it could impact voters.

Elections Trump verdict sets tone for upcoming political events DOMENICO Listen · 3:50 3:50 Former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to influence the 2016 election. Here's the political reaction to the verdict and how it could impact voters. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor