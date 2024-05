Trump convicted on 34 criminal charges: A recap of the day's events There are still many questions about the impact of Thursday's guilty verdict for former President Donald Trump, including what it means for the presidential election. Here's what we know.

National Trump convicted on 34 criminal charges: A recap of the day's events TRUMP VERDICT WRAP Listen · 1:25 1:25 There are still many questions about the impact of Thursday's guilty verdict for former President Donald Trump, including what it means for the presidential election. Here's what we know. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor