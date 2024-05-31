The Town That Welcomes Ukrainians Freed From Russian Captivity : State of the World from NPR The Ukrainian border town of Krasnopillia, in the country's northeast, is near the only open checkpoint between Ukraine and Russia. When Ukrainians are freed from Russian captivity, or when the bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers are returned, they usually come through the town. Our correspondent visited and found the returning countrymen are always welcomed by residents and the staff from the town's scrappy local newspaper.

