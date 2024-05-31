Richard Thompson

Richard Thompson began his music career as the guitarist for the English folk rock band Fairport Convention. As part of a new generation of British musicians in the late sixties, Fairport Convention borrowed the musical vocabulary of trendy rock bands like the Rolling Stones and the Beatles – the instruments, the catchy hooks, the cool outfits. And they applied to that vocabulary something very, very old: traditional English folk songs.

Fairport's albums Unhalfbricking and Liege & Lief helped define British folk rock and brought in fans from all over the world. Following his time with Fairport Convention, Thompson began performing as part of a duo with his then wife, Linda. Then, after the couple split, as a solo artist. Thompson has recorded over two dozen albums. His latest record is called Ship to Shore, and it's out now!

For this interview, Thompson was kind enough to bring his acoustic guitar in the studio to perform some songs for us accompanied by his wife, Zara Phillips. He also talks about his new record, his time with Fairport Convention and growing up in England post World War II.