New Music Friday: The best albums out May 31
Shreya Dev Dube/Courtesy of the artist
NPR Music's Ann Powers and Lars Gotrich are your guides to this week's new releases.
Featured albums:
• Arooj Aftab, Night Reign
• Shaboozey, Where I've Been, isn't Where I'm Going
• Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Nathan Salsburg & Tyler Trotter, Hear the Children Sing The Evidence
Other notable albums out May 31:
• Richard Thompson, Ship To Shore
• Dos Monos, Dos Atomos
• Anna Tivel, Living Thing
• Beak>, >>>>
• Swamp Dogg, Blackgrass
• Thou, Umbilical
• Chris Housman, Blueneck
• Psychic Temple, Doggie Paddlin' Thru the Cosmic Consciousness
• John Muq, Flying Away
• Robin Holcomb, One Way or Another, Vol. 2