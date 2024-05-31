Accessibility links
New Music Friday: The best albums out May 31 : All Songs Considered NPR Music's Ann Powers and Lars Gotrich are your guides to this week's new releases.

Featured albums:
• Arooj Aftab, 'Night Reign'
• Shaboozey, 'Where I've Been, isn't Where I'm Going'
• Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Nathan Salsburg & Tyler Trotter, 'Hear the Children Sing The Evidence'

Other notable albums out May 31:
• Richard Thompson, 'Ship To Shore'
• Dos Monos, 'Dos Atomos'
• Anna Tivel, 'Living Thing'
• Beak>, '>>>>'
• Swamp Dogg, 'Blackgrass'
• Thou, 'Umbilical'
• Chris Housman, 'Blueneck'
• Psychic Temple, 'Doggie Paddlin' Thru the Cosmic Consciousness'
• John Muq, 'Flying Away'
• Robin Holcomb, 'One Way or Another, Vol. 2'

All Songs Considered

New Music Friday: The best albums out May 31

New Music Friday: The best albums out May 31

Listen · 48:38
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197961869/1253428597" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Arooj Aftab's new album, Night Reign, is one of our favorite albums out May 31. Shreya Dev Dube/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Shreya Dev Dube/Courtesy of the artist

Arooj Aftab's new album, Night Reign, is one of our favorite albums out May 31.

Shreya Dev Dube/Courtesy of the artist

NPR Music's Ann Powers and Lars Gotrich are your guides to this week's new releases.

Featured albums:

• Arooj Aftab, Night Reign
• Shaboozey, Where I've Been, isn't Where I'm Going
• Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Nathan Salsburg & Tyler Trotter, Hear the Children Sing The Evidence

Other notable albums out May 31:

• Richard Thompson, Ship To Shore
• Dos Monos, Dos Atomos
• Anna Tivel, Living Thing
• Beak>, >>>>
• Swamp Dogg, Blackgrass
• Thou, Umbilical
• Chris Housman, Blueneck
• Psychic Temple, Doggie Paddlin' Thru the Cosmic Consciousness
• John Muq, Flying Away
• Robin Holcomb, One Way or Another, Vol. 2

Stream The Playlist