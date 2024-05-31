New Music Friday: The best albums out May 31

NPR Music's Ann Powers and Lars Gotrich are your guides to this week's new releases.

Featured albums:

• Arooj Aftab, Night Reign

• Shaboozey, Where I've Been, isn't Where I'm Going

• Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Nathan Salsburg & Tyler Trotter, Hear the Children Sing The Evidence

Other notable albums out May 31:

• Richard Thompson, Ship To Shore

• Dos Monos, Dos Atomos

• Anna Tivel, Living Thing

• Beak>, >>>>

• Swamp Dogg, Blackgrass

• Thou, Umbilical

• Chris Housman, Blueneck

• Psychic Temple, Doggie Paddlin' Thru the Cosmic Consciousness

• John Muq, Flying Away

• Robin Holcomb, One Way or Another, Vol. 2