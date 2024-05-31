Accessibility links
Carrying On After A Life-Changing Accident : Fresh Air How do you get on with life after an accident that leads to disability and chronic pain? That's the central question in Andre Dubus III's novel, Such Kindness. He talks about the injuries he faced when he was a carpenter, and how his relationship changed with his father after the senior Dubus was struck by a car and never walked again. His previous books include Townie and House of Sand and Fog.

Justin Chang reviews the Western film The Dead Don't hurt.

