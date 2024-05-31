The News Roundup for May 31, 2024

Enlarge this image toggle caption EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty on all counts in his criminal hush money trial.

It is the first time a former president was ever tried or convicted in a criminal case, and it is the first of Trump's four indictments to reach trial. Judge Merchan has set Trump's sentencing for July 11. The former president is likely to appeal the conviction.

Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with a $130,000 hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

And in global news, Israeli Defense Force missiles hit a camp of displaced Palestinians in Rafah on Sunday, igniting an inferno. The Gaza Health Ministry said 45 people were killed, and more than 200 injured. Israeli Defense Force officials said two senior Hamas operatives were also killed. The Israeli government called the attack a "tragic mistake." The White House says no red lines have been crossed.

The Haitian transitional council names former Prime Minister Garry Conille as interim Prime Minister. U.S. brokered talks in Haiti secure the bodies of American missionaries killed last week.

And a look at election results in India and South Africa.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the News Roundup.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.