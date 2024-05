Polyamorous families are recognized and protected in Oakland, CA In April, the Oakland City Council passed legislation formally recognizing polyamorous families, the first of its kind on the West Coast. It protects “diverse family structures” from discrimination.

In April, the Oakland City Council passed legislation formally recognizing polyamorous families, the first of its kind on the West Coast. It protects "diverse family structures" from discrimination.