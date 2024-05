From Virginia to 'Cowboy Carter,' rapper Shaboozey on his journey and new album NPR's Juana Summers talks with rapper Shaboozey about his new album and his musical journey that started in Virginia with a Nigerian immigrant father who loved country music.

Music Interviews From Virginia to 'Cowboy Carter,' rapper Shaboozey on his journey and new album SHABOOZEY - WHERE I’VE BEEN, ISN’T WHERE I’M GOING Listen · 8:16 8:16 NPR's Juana Summers talks with rapper Shaboozey about his new album and his musical journey that started in Virginia with a Nigerian immigrant father who loved country music. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor