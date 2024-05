One man's trash: A look at the hot commodities of the 'junk economy' Planet Money spends a day with a San Francisco junkman as he makes a living off of other people’s trash. We learn about the scrap metals commodities markets and the second lives of random objects.

Economy One man's trash: A look at the hot commodities of the 'junk economy' One man's trash: A look at the hot commodities of the 'junk economy' Listen · 3:59 3:59 Planet Money spends a day with a San Francisco junkman as he makes a living off of other people’s trash. We learn about the scrap metals commodities markets and the second lives of random objects. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor