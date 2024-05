100 years after Native people became citizens, voting access is still fraught On June 2, 1924, Congress passed a law which granted citizenship -- and the right to vote -- to Native Americans. Has the U.S. has kept the promise of voting rights for Indigenous people?

Elections 100 years after Native people became citizens, voting access is still fraught Indian Citizenship Act centenary Listen · 5:43 5:43 On June 2, 1924, Congress passed a law which granted citizenship — and the right to vote — to Native Americans. Has the U.S. has kept the promise of voting rights for Indigenous people? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor