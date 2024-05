Former President Trump is now a felon. Will he get prison time? NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with criminal defense attorney Duncan Levin about what former President Donald Trump faces following Thursday's guilty verdict in the hush money trial.

Law Former President Trump is now a felon. Will he get prison time? CONVICTED FELON FOLO Listen · 5:10 5:10 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with criminal defense attorney Duncan Levin about what former President Donald Trump faces following Thursday's guilty verdict in the hush money trial. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor