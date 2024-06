AI summaries are appearing in Google searches. But they aren't always accurate Google's has introduced new AI Overviews to make searching more intuitive. NPR's Bobby Allyn speaks to University of Pennsylvania professor Ethan Mollick about why some of the results have been inaccurate — and ocassionally absurd.

