What impact will Trump's guilty verdict by a New York jury have on the electorate? NPR's A Martinez speaks with Brookings senior fellow Elaine Kamarck about the impact of former President Donald Trump's conviction on 34 criminal counts on the electorate.

Politics What impact will Trump's guilty verdict by a New York jury have on the electorate? What impact will Trump's guilty verdict by a New York jury have on the electorate? Listen · 5:48 5:48 NPR's A Martinez speaks with Brookings senior fellow Elaine Kamarck about the impact of former President Donald Trump's conviction on 34 criminal counts on the electorate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor