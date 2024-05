The timing and circumstances of Trump's criminal trial have made it inherently political Will President Biden be able to use the Trump verdict moment to sway voters? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Democratic strategist Jim Messina, campaign manager for former President Obama.

Politics The timing and circumstances of Trump's criminal trial have made it inherently political The timing and circumstances of Trump's criminal trial have made it inherently political Listen · 4:05 4:05 Will President Biden be able to use the Trump verdict moment to sway voters? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Democratic strategist Jim Messina, campaign manager for former President Obama. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor