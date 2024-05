What to expect as Trump's defense team eyes an appeals strategy NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with attorney Andrew Weissman about a possible appeal in former President Trump's hush money conviction.

Law What to expect as Trump's defense team eyes an appeals strategy Andrew Weissmann on Trump verdict Listen · 5:06 5:06 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with attorney Andrew Weissman about a possible appeal in former President Trump's hush money conviction. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor