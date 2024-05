What does a conviction on 34 felony counts mean for former President Trump? Trump's conviction triggers a series of events for the former president – some immediate, others longer-term.

Law What does a conviction on 34 felony counts mean for former President Trump? What does a conviction on 34 felony counts mean for former President Trump? Listen · 1:53 1:53 Trump's conviction triggers a series of events for the former president – some immediate, others longer-term. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor