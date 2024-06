Florida law makes it likely that Trump will retain voting rights despite conviction Former President Donald Trump is now a convicted felon. But he's likely to retain his Florida voting rights, even if he's incarcerated in New York.

National Florida law makes it likely that Trump will retain voting rights despite conviction Florida law makes it likely that Trump will retain voting rights despite conviction Listen · 2:45 2:45 Former President Donald Trump is now a convicted felon. But he's likely to retain his Florida voting rights, even if he's incarcerated in New York. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor