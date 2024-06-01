Accessibility links
Best Of: Maggie Rogers / Kristen Wiig : Fresh Air In 2021, burnt out from the intensity of her early career, Maggie Rogers considered quitting music entirely. Instead, she took a detour — to Harvard Divinity School, where she earned a master's degree in religion and public life. Her new album is Don't Forget Me.

SNL alum Kristen Wiig co-stars with Carol Burnett in Palm Royale, an Apple TV+ series about a former pageant queen who wants to break into high society. Wiig talks about working with Burnett and the rush of SNL.

Fresh Air

Best Of: Maggie Rogers / Kristen Wiig

Best Of: Maggie Rogers / Kristen Wiig

Listen · 48:07
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197967793/1253339267" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

In 2021, burnt out from the intensity of her early career, Maggie Rogers considered quitting music entirely. Instead, she took a detour — to Harvard Divinity School, where she earned a master's degree in religion and public life. Her new album is Don't Forget Me.

SNL alum Kristen Wiig co-stars with Carol Burnett in Palm Royale, an Apple TV+ series about a former pageant queen who wants to break into high society. Wiig talks about working with Burnett and the rush of SNL.