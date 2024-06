Residents want polluted West Virginia water cleaned up. Who will do it? Slimy water in a West Virginia creek is blamed on an abandoned mine, but clean-up is delayed because it's not clear who owns it and who should be responsible.

National Residents want polluted West Virginia water cleaned up. Who will do it? Residents want polluted West Virginia water cleaned up. Who will do it? Listen · 4:10 4:10 Slimy water in a West Virginia creek is blamed on an abandoned mine, but clean-up is delayed because it's not clear who owns it and who should be responsible. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor