Abortion bans that grant exceptions to 'save the life of the mother' are a gray area Florida recently issued new guidance on when an abortion can be performed, but providers say it has caused even more confusion.

Health Care Abortion bans that grant exceptions to 'save the life of the mother' are a gray area Abortion bans that grant exceptions to 'save the life of the mother' are a gray area Audio will be available later today. Florida recently issued new guidance on when an abortion can be performed, but providers say it has caused even more confusion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor