Keir Starmer is likely to be the U.K.'s next Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is widely expected to become the UK’s next Prime Minister after July’s parliamentary election. NPR’s Scott Simon speaks to author Tom Baldwin about the politician’s remarkable rise.

Europe Keir Starmer is likely to be the U.K.'s next Prime Minister Keir Starmer is likely to be the U.K.'s next Prime Minister Listen · 5:13 5:13 Sir Keir Starmer is widely expected to become the UK’s next Prime Minister after July’s parliamentary election. NPR’s Scott Simon speaks to author Tom Baldwin about the politician’s remarkable rise. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor