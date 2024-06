JOSH GIBSON'S NEW PLACE IN THE RECORD BOOKS NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Sean Gibson, the great-grandson of baseball legend Josh Gibson, about how statistics from the Negro Leagues have been integrated with Major League Baseball.

