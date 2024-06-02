Accessibility links
Returning stolen ancient artifacts to their homes. : Consider This from NPR The Rosetta Stone, the Kohinoor diamond, sculptures from Greece's Parthenon known as the Elgin Marbles are all dazzling objects that bear the history of early civilizations.

But these objects were also taken by colonizers, and still remain on display in museum galleries far from their homes.

Over the past several years museums around the world have been reckoning with the looted treasures they have kept and benefited from.

Now one small museum in Nashville, Tennessee is returning ancient objects excavated in Mexico.

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

Consider This from NPR

'They're somebody's history.' Returning ancient artifacts to their rightful home

'They're somebody's history.' Returning ancient artifacts to their rightful home

Listen · 10:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198912484/1253528014" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

A display of some of the pre-Columbian antiquities, which comprise the "Repatriation and Its Impact" exhibit at The Parthenon museum in Nashville. The artifacts will be returned to Mexico, when the exhibit concludes. Victoria Metzger/Centennial Park Conservancy hide caption

toggle caption
Victoria Metzger/Centennial Park Conservancy

A display of some of the pre-Columbian antiquities, which comprise the "Repatriation and Its Impact" exhibit at The Parthenon museum in Nashville. The artifacts will be returned to Mexico, when the exhibit concludes.

Victoria Metzger/Centennial Park Conservancy

The Rosetta Stone, the Kohinoor diamond, sculptures from Greece's Parthenon known as the Elgin Marbles are all dazzling objects that bear the history of early civilizations.

But these objects were also taken by colonizers, and still remain on display in museum galleries far from their homes.

Over the past several years museums around the world have been reckoning with the looted treasures they have kept and benefited from.

Now one small museum in Nashville, Tennessee is returning ancient objects excavated in Mexico.

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Jonaki Mehta and Mia Venkat. It featured reporting from Elizabeth Blair and Neda Ulaby. It was edited by Courtney Dorning. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.