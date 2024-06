Girls in the U.S. are getting their period earlier. Here's what parents should know Girls in the U.S. are getting their first period earlier than in decades past. Researchers say there are multiple factors causing early puberty, including obesity and environmental pollutants.

Health Girls in the U.S. are getting their period earlier. Here's what parents should know Girls in the U.S. are getting their period earlier. Here's what parents should know Listen · 4:10 4:10 Girls in the U.S. are getting their first period earlier than in decades past. Researchers say there are multiple factors causing early puberty, including obesity and environmental pollutants. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor