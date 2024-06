WWII veterans arrive in France ahead of D-Day commemoration World War Two veterans are arriving in France ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Europe WWII veterans arrive in France ahead of D-Day commemoration WWII veterans arrive in France ahead of D-Day commemoration Listen · 2:54 2:54 World War Two veterans are arriving in France ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor