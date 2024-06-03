'If You Can Keep It': The Historic Criminal Conviction Of Donald Trump

It's a big Monday. The first after the historic criminal conviction of Donald Trump.

He's the first former or sitting president to be found guilty in a criminal trial. In his case – guilty not once, but on all 34 counts charged against him.

We focus this hour on what the guilty verdict means for the GOP as well as talking about what's next for the case in the legal system.

