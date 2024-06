Worries grow about Iran-Israel hostilities spiraling into a wider regional conflict Iran’s unprecedented missile attack against Israel in April thrust the Islamic Republic into the Israel-Hamas war. Both Tehran and Tel Aviv have since signaled reluctance to escalate.

Middle East Worries grow about Iran-Israel hostilities spiraling into a wider regional conflict IRAN ISRAEL LONG TERM Listen · 3:53 3:53 Iran’s unprecedented missile attack against Israel in April thrust the Islamic Republic into the Israel-Hamas war. Both Tehran and Tel Aviv have since signaled reluctance to escalate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor