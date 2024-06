Simone Biles easily wins all-around title and qualifies for Olympic trials Gymnast Simone Biles wowed at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, winning her ninth all-around title and adding another five individual gold medals. She's vying for her third Olympics.

Sports Simone Biles easily wins all-around title and qualifies for Olympic trials SIMONE BILES DOMINANCE Listen · 4:10 4:10 Gymnast Simone Biles wowed at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, winning her ninth all-around title and adding another five individual gold medals. She's vying for her third Olympics. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor