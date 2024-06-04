Accessibility links
Devery Jacobs flies high in 'Backspot' : It's Been a Minute Cheerleaders are canonical when it comes to teen media - but is it time we expand our idea of who cheerleaders can be? Devery Jacobs's new film, Backspot, explores the internal life of a cheerleading backspot - the person making sure those high-flying cheerleaders don't break their necks. Devery joins Brittany to talk about redefining the cheerleader for a new generation, and keeping her sense of integrity while navigating the film industry.

Want to be featured on the show? Record your response to Brittany's question at the end of 'Hey Brittany' via voice memo and send it to ibam@npr.org.

Devery Jacobs flies high in 'Backspot'

Devery Jacobs as Riley in Backspot

This episode was produced by Corey Antonio Rose and Alexis Williams. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Engineering support came from TK. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni.