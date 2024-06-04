Accessibility links
Looking back at 'The Sopranos,' the godfather of prestige TV : Pop Culture Happy Hour The Sopranos changed television. The HBO series was centered on mobster Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), a deeply flawed male antihero. That then- innovative approach cast a long shadow on television, but what really set The Sopranos apart was the fact that Tony was in therapy — a genius touch that granted viewers special access to his inner conflicts. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the show's premiere, so we're revisiting our conversation about the series.

James Gandolfini and Edie Falco in The Sopranos. HBO/Getty Images hide caption

HBO/Getty Images

James Gandolfini and Edie Falco in The Sopranos.

HBO/Getty Images

Rommel Wood produced the encore version of this episode.