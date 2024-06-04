Looking back at 'The Sopranos,' the godfather of prestige TV

Enlarge this image toggle caption HBO/Getty Images HBO/Getty Images

The Sopranos changed television. The HBO series was centered on mobster Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), a deeply flawed male antihero. That then- innovative approach cast a long shadow on television, but what really set The Sopranos apart was the fact that Tony was in therapy — a genius touch that granted viewers special access to his inner conflicts. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the show's premiere, so we're revisiting our conversation about the series.

Rommel Wood produced the encore version of this episode.