Fresh Air MSNBC Host Ali Velshi Traces His Ancestors' Migration MSNBC Host Ali Velshi Traces His Ancestors' Migration Listen · 45:08 45:08 In his memoir, Small Acts of Courage, Velshi chronicles his family's journey, from a village in India to South Africa — where his grandfather crossed paths with Mahatma Gandhi — to Kenya, Canada and the U.S. Plus, David Bianculli reviews Hit Man. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor