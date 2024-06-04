Unpacking The Results Of The Indian Election

The results for the biggest election in the world are now in. Incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Hindu nationalist, won a landslide victory, but with a smaller margin than expected.

Since April, India conducted a multi-phased a general election with 970 million eligible voters.

What does his victory mean for this country of 1.4 billion people? And what could another five years of Modi leadership mean for the groups that he and his party have targeted, like Indian Muslims, journalists, and the main political opposition?

