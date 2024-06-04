Accessibility links
Unpacking The Results Of The Indian Election : 1A The results for the biggest election in the world are now in. Incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a Hindu nationalist, won a landslide victory, but with a smaller margin than expected.

Since April, India conducted a multi-phased a general election with 970 million eligible voters.

What does his victory mean for this country of 1.4 billion people?

We discuss what another five years of Modi leadership means for the groups that he and his party have targeted, like; Indian Muslims, journalists, and the main political opposition.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) displays his inked marked finger after casting his ballot at a polling booth at Ranip, Ahmedabad. SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) displays his inked marked finger after casting his ballot at a polling booth at Ranip, Ahmedabad.

SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images

What does his victory mean for this country of 1.4 billion people? And what could another five years of Modi leadership mean for the groups that he and his party have targeted, like Indian Muslims, journalists, and the main political opposition?

