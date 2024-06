A mild-mannered professor assumes the persona of a 'Hit Man' in this twisted tale Loosely based on a true story, Richard Linklater's film about a professor working with the police features strong performances, shrewd writing and a light and funny tone.

Review Culture A mild-mannered professor assumes the persona of a 'Hit Man' in this twisted tale 20240604_fa_02 Listen · 7:23 7:23 Loosely based on a true story, Richard Linklater's film about a professor working with the police features strong performances, shrewd writing and a light and funny tone. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor