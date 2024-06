The new movie 'Ezra' stars an actor with autism playing an autistic character NPR's Juana Summers talks with 'Ezra' producer Alex Plank and screenwriter Tony Spiridakis -- who said the story comes from his own life with his son -- about portraying autistic people in their film.

NPR's Juana Summers talks with 'Ezra' producer Alex Plank and screenwriter Tony Spiridakis — who said the story comes from his own life with his son — about portraying autistic people in their film.