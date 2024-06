Sizzling heat -- and searing electric bills -- are expected this summer Summer electric bills are expected to be nearly 8% higher this year than they were last. Higher than usual temperatures will keep air conditioners working overtime.

Business Sizzling heat — and searing electric bills — are expected this summer cooling costs Listen · 3:40 3:40 Summer electric bills are expected to be nearly 8% higher this year than they were last. Higher than usual temperatures will keep air conditioners working overtime. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor