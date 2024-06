New COVID variant FLiRT may be more transmissible but unlikely to make us more sick A new set of variants that scientists are calling "FLiRT" is rising. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health about what it means for summer.

Health New COVID variant FLiRT may be more transmissible but unlikely to make us more sick New COVID variant FLiRT may be more transmissible but unlikely to make us more sick Listen · 5:24 5:24 A new set of variants that scientists are calling "FLiRT" is rising. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health about what it means for summer. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor