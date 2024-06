'Planet Money': How the FBI's fake cell phone company put criminals into jail cells Not too long ago, the FBI tried running a smartphone company. Their phones were specifically for criminals, and to snoop on them. It was the largest sting operation ever.

Business 'Planet Money': How the FBI's fake cell phone company put criminals into jail cells 'Planet Money': How the FBI's fake cell phone company put criminals into jail cells Audio will be available later today. Not too long ago, the FBI tried running a smartphone company. Their phones were specifically for criminals, and to snoop on them. It was the largest sting operation ever. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor