The effort to open up South Dakota's primary elections South Dakota voters are heading to the polls for its primary election. With presidential races locked up, nearly half of registered voters have little to weigh in on. One group aims to change that.

Elections The effort to open up South Dakota's primary elections The effort to open up South Dakota's primary elections Listen · 2:47 2:47 South Dakota voters are heading to the polls for its primary election. With presidential races locked up, nearly half of registered voters have little to weigh in on. One group aims to change that. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor