Lagging ticket sales may indicate a challenging time for the live music industry NPR's A Martinez talks with Dave Clark, an editor at Ticket News, about why consumers are thinking twice before buying tickets to see their favorite artist this summer.

Music News Lagging ticket sales may indicate a challenging time for the live music industry Lagging ticket sales may indicate a challenging time for the live music industry Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez talks with Dave Clark, an editor at Ticket News, about why consumers are thinking twice before buying tickets to see their favorite artist this summer. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor