New Mexico voters turn their focus to races further down the ballot Most voters in New Mexico usually choose a Democratic nominee for president, but Republicans think they can make inroads — especially in down ballot races — and possibly influence races in the future.

Elections New Mexico voters turn their focus to races further down the ballot NM Politics Listen · 3:54 3:54 Most voters in New Mexico usually choose a Democratic nominee for president, but Republicans think they can make inroads — especially in down ballot races — and possibly influence races in the future. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor