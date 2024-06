Southern Baptists are meeting in Indianapolis and they have a full agenda The Southern Baptist Convention is meeting to affirm its ban on women clergy and to take a vote against the use of IVF in reproduction.

Religion Southern Baptists are meeting in Indianapolis and they have a full agenda Southern Baptists are meeting in Indianapolis and they have a full agenda Listen · 3:42 3:42 The Southern Baptist Convention is meeting to affirm its ban on women clergy and to take a vote against the use of IVF in reproduction. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor