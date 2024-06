After much anticipation, Charlotte the Stingray is not pregnant Visitors have been driving from all over to North Carolina to see Charlotte the stingray. She was thought to be pregnant without a mate. Sadly, that is not the case.

Animals After much anticipation, Charlotte the Stingray is not pregnant After much anticipation, Charlotte the Stingray is not pregnant Listen · 1:36 1:36 Visitors have been driving from all over to North Carolina to see Charlotte the stingray. She was thought to be pregnant without a mate. Sadly, that is not the case. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor