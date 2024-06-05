Musicians in Kharkiv, Ukraine refuse to cancel the city's music festival, despite weeks of Russian strikes. And American veterans of the Normandy invasion travel to France to mark the anniversary of D-Day.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
toggle caption
Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga (left), Commanding General of U.S. Army Special Operations, greets World War II veteran Kenneth Smith, who served as a Petty Officer aboard the USS Satterlee off the coast of Normandy, following a ceremony honoring the U.S. Army Rangers who risked and lost their lives 80 years ago on D-Day in Pointe du Hoc, France on Tuesday.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
hide caption
Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga (left), Commanding General of U.S. Army Special Operations, greets World War II veteran Kenneth Smith, who served as a Petty Officer aboard the USS Satterlee off the coast of Normandy, following a ceremony honoring the U.S. Army Rangers who risked and lost their lives 80 years ago on D-Day in Pointe du Hoc, France on Tuesday.
Win McNamee/Getty Images