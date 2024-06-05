Accessibility links
Kharkiv's music festival continues despite Russian bombings. Veterans travel to : State of the World from NPR Musicians in Kharkiv, Ukraine refuse to cancel the city's music festival, despite weeks of Russian strikes. And American veterans of the Normandy invasion travel to France to mark the anniversary of D-Day.

State of the World from NPR

Arts Fortress: Ukrainian musicians play on amidst air sirens

Arts Fortress: Ukrainian musicians play on amidst air sirens

Listen · 7:49
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1196981890/1253733450" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Musicians in Kharkiv, Ukraine refuse to cancel the city's music festival, despite weeks of Russian strikes. And American veterans of the Normandy invasion travel to France to mark the anniversary of D-Day.

Enlarge this image

Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga (left), Commanding General of U.S. Army Special Operations, greets World War II veteran Kenneth Smith, who served as a Petty Officer aboard the USS Satterlee off the coast of Normandy, following a ceremony honoring the U.S. Army Rangers who risked and lost their lives 80 years ago on D-Day in Pointe du Hoc, France on Tuesday. Win McNamee/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga (left), Commanding General of U.S. Army Special Operations, greets World War II veteran Kenneth Smith, who served as a Petty Officer aboard the USS Satterlee off the coast of Normandy, following a ceremony honoring the U.S. Army Rangers who risked and lost their lives 80 years ago on D-Day in Pointe du Hoc, France on Tuesday.

Win McNamee/Getty Images