'Clipped' recreates an embarrassing NBA scandal : Pop Culture Happy Hour The new FX limited series Clipped tells the story of Donald Sterling, the then-owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, who was outed as a racist. Sterling's girlfriend – who was Black and Mexican – secretly recorded their conversations. When those tapes leaked, he was embroiled in a scandal that upended the NBA – an industry that profits off the star power of its majority Black players. The series stars Ed O'Neill and Laurence Fishburne as the owner and the head coach who clashed as it all went down.

Review Pop Culture Happy Hour 'Clipped' recreates an embarrassing NBA scandal

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kelsey McNeal/FX Kelsey McNeal/FX