Accessibility links
The longstanding policy of U.S aid to Israel : The Indicator from Planet Money The United States has been a supporter of Israel since the nation's establishment in 1948. With the civilian death toll rising in the Israel-Hamas war, growing scrutiny is mounting over just how much the U.S. should support Israel's military. Today, a historical explanation for why the United States tied itself so closely to support for Israel.

Related episodes:
Protesters want schools to divest from Israel. How would that work? (Apple / Spotify)

ICYMI, preorder our new Indicator t-shirt at the NPR shop. For more ways to support our show, sign up for Planet Money+ where you'll get sponsor-free listening, bonus episodes, and access to even more Indicator merch!

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

The Indicator from Planet Money

Why the U.S. helps pay for Israel's military

Why the U.S. helps pay for Israel's military

Listen · 8:57
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197965031/1253728004" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
(Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Enlarge this image
Getty Images
(Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Getty Images

The United States has been a supporter of Israel since the nation's establishment in 1948. With the civilian death toll rising in the Israel-Hamas war, growing scrutiny is mounting over just how much the U.S. should support Israel's military. Today, a historical explanation for why the United States tied itself so closely to support for Israel.

Related episodes:

Protesters want schools to divest from Israel. How would that work? (Apple / Spotify)

ICYMI, preorder our new Indicator t-shirt at the NPR shop. For more ways to support our show, sign up for Planet Money+ where you'll get sponsor-free listening, bonus episodes, and access to even more Indicator merch!

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.