Best Of: The Psychology Of Jury Selection

Enlarge this image toggle caption Pool/Getty Images Pool/Getty Images

It's a right guaranteed not once, but twice in our constitution – a trial by jury. And many of us are asked to serve on them, whether we want to or not.

For some, getting a jury summons in the mail brings to mind scenes from courtroom dramas in popular culture – like the 1957 film "12 Angry Men."

For others, the prospect of jury duty is a chore to get out of, like when Tina Fey's character in the show "30 Rock" showed up dressed like Princess Leia.

Whether jury duty is a responsibility you dread or relish, the trial of former President Trump in Manhattan put the spotlight on the jury selection process – one that happens every day in courthouses across the country.

What role juries play in our justice system? How are they selected?

