Best Of: The Psychology Of Jury Selection : 1A It's a right guaranteed not once, but twice in our constitution – a trial by jury. And many of us are asked to serve on them, whether we want to or not.

Whether jury duty is a responsibility you dread or relish, the trial of former President Trump in Manhattan put the spotlight on the jury selection process – one that happens every day in courthouses across the country.

We speak with legal experts about the role juries play in our justice system – and the psychology of jury selection.

We also hear from someone who's served on a jury for another high-profile case.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump exits the courtroom following his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump exits the courtroom following his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City.

For some, getting a jury summons in the mail brings to mind scenes from courtroom dramas in popular culture – like the 1957 film "12 Angry Men."

For others, the prospect of jury duty is a chore to get out of, like when Tina Fey's character in the show "30 Rock" showed up dressed like Princess Leia.

What role juries play in our justice system? How are they selected?

