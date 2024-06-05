Hollywood flips the script in the new movie 'Ezra'

Enlarge this image toggle caption Bleeker Street Bleeker Street

'Ezra' is a road trip movie, a movie about fathers and sons.



In this film, the father Max, played by Bobby Cannavale, hasn't quite figured out what his son Ezra's autism diagnosis means for their life together.



The movie, directed by Tony Goldwyn, draws on the real experiences of screenwriter Tony Spiridakis. William A. Fitzgerald, who plays Max, has autism, as well as producer Alex Plank.



Hollywood hasn't always gotten it right when it comes to portraying neurodivergent people on screen. The new movie 'Ezra' is flipping the script.



NPR's Juana Summers speaks with screenwriter Tony Spiridakis and producer Alex Plank.



For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.



Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Gus Contreras and Kathryn Fink. It was edited by Sarah Handel. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.