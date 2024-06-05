Accessibility links
William A. Fitzgerald and Bobby Carnavale in the film Ezra.

Bleeker Street

William A. Fitzgerald and Bobby Carnavale in the film Ezra.

Bleeker Street

'Ezra' is a road trip movie, a movie about fathers and sons.

In this film, the father Max, played by Bobby Cannavale, hasn't quite figured out what his son Ezra's autism diagnosis means for their life together.

The movie, directed by Tony Goldwyn, draws on the real experiences of screenwriter Tony Spiridakis. William A. Fitzgerald, who plays Ezra, has autism, as well as producer Alex Plank.

Hollywood hasn't always gotten it right when it comes to portraying neurodivergent people on screen. The new movie 'Ezra' is flipping the script.

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with screenwriter Tony Spiridakis and producer Alex Plank.

This episode was produced by Gus Contreras and Kathryn Fink. It was edited by Sarah Handel. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.